Construction workers walk off jobs at Omni Hotel site over wages

Thursday was the second day of the protest. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Citing "unfair labor practices and wages," dozens of construction workers building the new Omni Louisville Hotel walked off their jobs in protest Thursday morning.

They claim the contractor, Brasfield & Gorrie, has been underpaying non-union immigrant workers.

Members of the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council, Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, and members of other unions and community organizations joined the protest at 2nd and Liberty Streets.

"When unfair labor practices occur anywhere in our community, it hurts our entire community," a news release announcing the unions' participation in the protest states. "Whether union or non-union, workers deserve to be treated fairly."

