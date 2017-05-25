Striking Omni workers will return to the job Friday

Workers say they aren't being paid as much as union workers. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - David Suetholz's law firm has confirmed that striking workers at the Omni Louisville hotel are expected to return to work on Friday.

This comes after a letter was hand delivered Thursday confirming that the hotel agreed that the workers can return to work.

A second letter was also delivered Thursday, asking for a bargaining agent for the workers. If a bargaining agent is not presented, a vote will be taken.

The workers will return to work on unconditional terms. These are the same conditions they were in on Wednesday, but with more pay.

Suetholz told WAVE 3 News that the immigrant workers were being paid between $20 to $27. On average, these workers are being paid $17 less than those working five floors beneath them, according to Suetholz. When they were hired, the workers were not allowed to share how much money they were making with one another.

When the immigrant workers found out and learned their rights, they went on strike.

Citing "unfair labor practices and wages," dozens of construction workers building the new Omni Louisville Hotel walked off their jobs in protest Thursday morning.

They claimed the contractor, Brasfield & Gorrie, and the sub-contractor PCC Drywall have been underpaying non-union immigrant workers.

Members of the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council, Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, and members of other unions and community organizations joined the protest at 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Many of those who were picking signed union cards with carpenters, according to Suetholz.

"When unfair labor practices occur anywhere in our community, it hurts our entire community," a news release announcing the unions' participation in the protest stated. "Whether union or non-union, workers deserve to be treated fairly."

Holding picket signs that said “ON STRIKE,” dozens of workers occupied the area around 3rd and Ali. Cruz expressed disappointment, and said that he feels immigrant workers have been targeted.

“I see that the immigrants are the only ones that are treated this way,” Cruz said.

As non-union members, several workers like Cruz rallied for help from a labor attorney.

“Essentially they’re being paid at a residential Davis Bacon rate when everyone else on this project is being paid a commercial rate,” Attorney David Suetholz said.

The Davis Bacon rate is the federal prevailing wage. Suetholz argued that because the Omni is backed by local funds, Davis Bacon rates shouldn’t apply to these workers. He said he believes that the contractors are trying to save money.

“They had hand-selected a contractor and they intended to bring in a vulnerable immigrant workforce and pay them less,” Suetholz explained.

To Cruz, that news was heartbreaking.

“I don’t feel right, only us, why only us?” Cruz asked.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Brasfield & Gorrie, and they said wage rates were set at the start of construction.

“Those wage rates were subject to legal challenges and proceedings brought by the Carpenters Union," the company said in a statement. "Those rates have remained intact and have been in place since that time. All employees on the project site are being paid appropriately based upon the wage requirements which are applicable to this project.”

They also added that the workers who are on strike are not employed by Brasfield & Gorrie, but by PCC Drywall. PCC Drywall is subcontracted to Brasfield & Gorrie.

Because the wages were set in the contract from the beginning, Suetholz said he will not be filing a lawsuit. But he mentioned that the workers were threatened.

“The owner of the subcontractor PCC told them that if they don’t go back to work, he will no longer pay for their lodging,” Suetholz said.

WAVE 3 News visited the PCC office in Louisville for comment, but no one was available for an interview.

The Omni Hotel has not responded for comment.

A meeting will be held on Friday to see what the workers and the hotel will do next.

