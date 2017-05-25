Florida woman finds python while doing laundry

COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Another day, another python in Florida.
This time a woman found a python wrapped around her pet rat's blanket while she was doing laundry.
Juanita Tedesco called police after spotting the snake as she rinsed blankets Wednesday. She says she believes it was trying to get to her pet rat Princess.
Cocoa police Lt. Mike Dellatorre tells WESH (http://bit.ly/2rCOwIP ) the snake is likely a pet that slithered away from home.
It was the third python sighting in Florida in a week. On Tuesday police say a man in Orlando found a python coiled on the floor of his kitchen pantry. Last Friday a man found an 8-foot (2 meters) python in his garage in Pembroke Pines, north of Miami.
Tedesco says it may be time to get rid of her pet rats.
