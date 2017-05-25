UPDATE: Woman hit, killed by train identified

The incident happened in the 14100 block of Dixie Highway Wednesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman hit and killed by a train in southern Jefferson County Wednesday night has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Shelby Murphy, 20, died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

The incident happened about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 14100 block of Dixie Highway near Richie Lane.

It is not yet known why Murphy was on the tracks.

