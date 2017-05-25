Rolling Thunder motorcyclist from Louisville killed in I-64 cras - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rolling Thunder motorcyclist from Louisville killed in I-64 crash en route to Vietnam Veterans Memorial

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The accident happened Wednesday in Montgomery County, KY. (Source: WLEX-TV) The accident happened Wednesday in Montgomery County, KY. (Source: WLEX-TV)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was part of the Rolling Thunder ride to Washington, DC for Memorial Day events was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 in Montgomery County, Kentucky.

The Montgomery County Coroner said John Locke, 67, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

Police told Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV that a woman who was riding with Locke on the motorcycle was injured and is being treated at a Lexington hospital. A friend of Locke identified the woman as Locke's wife.

Officers said both victims were on the same motorcycle and that the crash involved only the one vehicle.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News & Weather apps

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling east on I-64 when Locke  lost control and traveled into the westbound lanes.

Sources told WLEX the two were part of Rolling Thunder and were going to the nation's capitol to deliver a plaque at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM
+ Woman hit by train, killed identified
+ Construction workers walk off jobs at Omni Hotel site
+ Tavern damaged by fire in New Albany

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly