Rolling Thunder motorcyclist from Louisville killed in I-64 crash en route to Vietnam Veterans Memorial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was part of the Rolling Thunder ride to Washington, DC for Memorial Day events was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 in Montgomery County, Kentucky.

The Montgomery County Coroner said John Locke, 67, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

Police told Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV that a woman who was riding with Locke on the motorcycle was injured and is being treated at a Lexington hospital. A friend of Locke identified the woman as Locke's wife.

Officers said both victims were on the same motorcycle and that the crash involved only the one vehicle.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling east on I-64 when Locke lost control and traveled into the westbound lanes.

Sources told WLEX the two were part of Rolling Thunder and were going to the nation's capitol to deliver a plaque at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.



ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Woman hit by train, killed identified

+ Construction workers walk off jobs at Omni Hotel site

+ Tavern damaged by fire in New Albany

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.