Fischer still backs LMPD chief after council blasts Conrad

Robin Engel was one of several city council members clamoring for the removal of LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and city council don't see Louisville's crime rate the same way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday reiterated his support of embattled LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

The day began with Conrad announcing a realignment of his command staff, which included promotions for three individuals who will replace retiring majors.

Two hours later, however, several of Louisville's Metro Council members spoke at a news conference, blasting Conrad for the leadership changes and what they called a lack of leadership.

But shortly afer 4 p.m., Fischer issued the following statement:

"Public safety is, and will always be, my top priority. As a businessman-mayor, I demand that Louisville Metro Government agencies, including the LMPD, continuously improve and make changes to address challenges. I trust that Chief Conrad, like the leader of every department in my administration, uses their experience and data to adjust their leadership teams when needed and when opportunities arise to meet our city’s goals and challenges. I want to thank those who are retiring for their service, and I am excited about the caliber of the individuals being promoted. I fully support the Chief and implore everyone in our community to work together to make every neighborhood in our city safe and healthy – this is what is truly important."

Thursday morning, WAVE 3 News obtained the letter Conrad distributed to Metro Council announcing the re-structuring. The new command staff changes look like this:

+ First Police Division: Maj. Eric Johnson

+ Second Police Division: Maj. Ryan Bates

+ Fourth Police Division: Maj. Joshua Judah

+ Sixth Police Division: Maj. Michael Bogan

+ Seventh Police Division: Maj. Kimberly Burbrink

+ Eighth Police Division: Maj. Jamey Schwab

+ Community Services Division: Maj. Andrea Brown

+ Administrative Services Division: Maj. Tendeta Hettich

Burbrink, Judah and Schwab were those promoted.

"This course of action is to ensure that we have the right people, in the right positions, to (effectively) lead this department in the right direction," Conrad wrote.

But several Metro Council members weren't buying Conrad's moves. Among the critics:

+ Cheri Bryant-Hamilton: "I have no confidence that you know what you're doing."

+ David James: "Our community needs someone in this role of authority to clean up this mess. We are tired of the body counts, and the cover-ups."

+ Robin Engel: "We truly have a leadership problem."

Conrad last week asked the Council for more money to pay overtime to officers working the city's high-crime neighborhoods. He's been under fire for increased homicide and violent-crime rates.

