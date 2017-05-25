LMPD chief 'needs to go,' say Metro Council members following Conrad's re-organization

Robin Engel was one of several city council members clamoring for the removal of LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and city council don't see Louisville's crime rate the same way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several of Louisville's Metro Council members spoke at a news conference Thursday, blasting LMPD Chief Steve Conrad for the leadership changes he announced a couple hours earlier.

Conrad wrote in a letter to city council that he was promoting three lieutenants to the rank of major in anticipation of several upcoming retirements. WAVE 3 News obtained the letter Conrad distributed to Metro Council. The new command staff changes look like this:

+ First Police Division: Maj. Eric Johnson

+ Second Police Division: Maj. Ryan Bates

+ Fourth Police Division: Maj. Joshua Judah

+ Sixth Police Division: Maj. Michael Bogan

+ Seventh Police Division: Maj. Kimberly Burbrink

+ Eighth Police Division: Maj. Jamey Schwab

+ Community Services Division: Maj. Andrea Brown

+ Administrative Services Division: Maj. Tendeta Hettich

Burbrink, Judah and Schwab were those promoted.

"This course of action is to ensure that we have the right people, in the right positions, to (effectively) lead this department in the right direction," Conrad wrote.

But several Metro Council members weren't buying Conrad's moves. Among the critics:

+ Cheri Bryant-Hamilton: "I have no confidence that you know what you're doing."

+ David James: "Our community needs someone in this role of authority to clean up this mess. We are tired of the body counts, and the cover-ups."

+ Robin Engel: "We truly have a leadership problem."

Conrad last week asked the Council for more money to pay overtime to officers working the city's high-crime neighborhoods. He's been under fire for increased homicide and violent-crime rates.

