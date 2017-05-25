Sources: LMPD shakeup expected

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and city council don't see Louisville's crime rate the same way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is expected to meet with members of his command staff Thursday to discuss staffing changes, sources have confirmed.

Several sources within the department have told WAVE 3 News' Natalia Martinez that several of those changes will involve Conrad's leadership team.

A meeting just began at LMPD headquarters at 11 a.m. Thursday. LMPD officials have not confirmed this.

Conrad last week asked the Metro Council for more money to pay overtime to officers working the city's high-crime neighborhoods.

The chief has been under fire for increased homicide and violent-crime rates.

