UPDATE: LMPD Chief Conrad announces specifics of department shakeup

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and city council don't see Louisville's crime rate the same way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on Thursday announced several changes among his leadership staff.

WAVE 3 News obtained a letter Conrad sent to Metro Council members on Thursday, laying out the majors of LMPD's eight divisions:

+ First Police Division: Maj. Eric Johnson

+ Second Police Division: Maj. Ryan Bates

+ Fourth Police Division: Maj. Joshua Judah

+ Sixth Police Division: Maj. Michael Bogan

+ Seventh Police Division: Maj. Kimberly Burbrink

+ Eighth Police Division: Maj. Jamey Schwab

+ Community Services Division: Maj. Andrea Brown

+ Administrative Services Division: Maj. Tendeta Hettich

Burbrink, Judah and Schwab have been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant. Conrad said he made the moves in part to replace three upcoming retirements among his command staff.

"This course of action is to ensure that we have the right people, in the right positions, to (effectively) lead this department in the right direction," Conrad wrote.

Conrad last week asked the Metro Council for more money to pay overtime to officers working the city's high-crime neighborhoods. He's been under fire for increased homicide and violent-crime rates.

