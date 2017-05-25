Man shot dead in Park DuValle neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the head and died was identified Thursday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Darnell Hunt was shot near the corner of Southern Avenue and Hemlock on Tuesday. He died at UofL Hospital the following day.

Hunt just turned 24 last week. He lived on Patton Court.

No information is available on suspects or motives yet.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.