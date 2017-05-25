KSP: Woman charged with murder after DUI crash kills Louisville man in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was killed Wednesday in what Kentucky State Police describe as a drunk driving crash in Henry County.

KSP dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an injury accident on Lake Jericho Road in Smithfield about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle operated by Alora Davila, 27, of Eminence, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by Eric Payton, 34, of Louisville, head-on. Police said Payton was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Henry County Coroner.

Davila was arrested at the scene and charged with murder, DUI, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card. Davila was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

