Murray State University Town, Gown Community Band to perform in concert June 6

The Murray State University Town and Gown Community Band will host a free concert on June 6 at 7 p.m.

The concert will take place outside Lovett Auditorium on the campus Quad.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside Lovett Auditorium.

The 100- member band is under the direction of Murray State’s Todd E. Hill and comprised of various community members, including Murray State students.

Musical selections will include "His Honor" by Henry Fillmore, John Philip Sousa's "Rifle Regiment" March and "Six-Fifty East" by Oldham and Hale; "The Black Knight" by Clare Grundman; selections from "Porgy and Bess" by George Gershwin; and "Chorale and Shaker Dance" by John Zdechlik (based on the hymn "Simple Gifts").

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

“We are very grateful to have both students and community members who are passionate about music and sharing their talent with the entire community,” said Carol Brunn, Murray State Town & Gown coordinator. “Our Town & Gown partners deeply value the cultural offerings that the University provides, and we are thankful to them for allowing us to support this part of our mission.”

This is the sixth season of Town and Gown’s sponsorship of the community band.

Todd E. Hill, is an associate professor and director of jazz studies at Murray State.

For more information or to become involved with the Town & Gown program, please contact Carol Brunn at 270-809-3023 or cbrunn@murraystate.edu.

Town & Gown partnership benefits include complimentary tickets and passes for various University events as well as networking opportunities with community and University leaders.

The Murray State University Town & Gown Partnership enhances the quality of living and learning in the community.

It attempts to do this through improved communication between the University and citizens, facilitating the discussion of community concerns, organizing events which promote the history, culture, and commerce of the region, and investing in partnerships with philanthropic and community service organizations.

