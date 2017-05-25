Grand jury declines to indict Katina Powell, Andre McGee in UofL sex scandal case

Katina Powell and the cover of her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules." (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County grand jury declined to return an indictment against Katina Powell or Andre McGee following the presentation of evidence Thursday related to the sex scandal that embroiled the University of Louisville men's basketball program.

