Grand jury won't indict Katina Powell, Andre McGee in UofL sex scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County grand jury didn't return an indictment against Katina Powell or Andre McGee on Thursday following the presentation of evidence related to the sex scandal that rocked UofL's high-profile men's basketball program in 2015.

The investigation stemmed from events Powell detailed in her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" in which she stated she had provided women to entertain UofL players and recruits. Powell claimed the women were provided at the request of McGee, then the director of basketball operations at the university. Powell also said McGee paid for the activities, which took place at Minardi Hall on the UofL campus, and were alleged to have included sex parties provided to the athletes.

The grand jury Thursday agreed with the advice of the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office that there currently is insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Powell or McGee.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, law enforcement officials initially were concerned that Powell had used underage girls to entertain the recruits. Once it was determined that juveniles were not used, the investigation focused on prostitution, unlawful transactions with minors, and other possible criminal charges.

During the investigation, all of the women identified in Powell's book denied having sexual contact with any of the recruits or receiving payment for sex acts.

Prosecutors said interviews with recruits revealed instances of sexual contact with unknown women; however none of the recruits could confirm whether payments had been made to the women by McGee or anyone else. The recruits also could not identify any of the women with whom they had sexual contact.

Prosecutors said Kentucky law requires that confession of a defendant, unless made in open court, will not support a conviction unless the confession is supported by independent evidence. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office concluded the legally required independent corroboration of the allegations made in Powell's book did not exist.

"We strongly commend the University of Louisville Police Department for their commitment to investigating whether criminal activity had occurred on the University of Louisville campus during the recruitment of these high school basketball players," Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said. "But in the final analysis, there is not sufficient credible evidence assembled to support bringing criminal charges against these individuals."

As a result of Powell's bombshell book, UofL self-imposed a postseason ban in February 2016 in an effort to lessen whatever sanctions the NCAA might levy. But the NCAA, in its latest response, did not seem to indicate it would weigh that self-ban too heavily.

The NCAA has rejected claims that UofL men's basketball coach Rick Pitino did everything he could have done to prevent the sex scandal.

