Local 8-year-old to compete in national Braille Challenge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eight-year-old Carmynn Blakeley is one of 50 finalists in the entire country competing in the Braille Challenge.

The Breckenridge Franklin Elementary student is competing in reading, writing, and proofreading competitions that put her skills to the test.

Next week, Blakeley will fly to Los Angeles to compete in a national competition.

She was diagnosed with Septo-optic dysplasia when she was 6 months old. Blakeley has been blind since birth, but moves through the world exploring everything around her.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.