Monstrous cyclones churning over Jupiter's poles

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Monstrous cyclones are churning over Jupiter's poles, until now a largely unexplored region.
NASA's Juno spacecraft spotted the chaotic weather once it began skimming the giant gas planet's cloud tops last year.
Scientists released their first major findings Thursday.
"What we've learned so far is earth-shattering. Or should I say, Jupiter-shattering," Southwest Research Institute's Scott Bolton, Juno's chief scientist, said in a statement.
Turning counter-clockwise in the northern hemisphere just like on Earth, the cyclones are hundreds of miles across and clustered near the poles. The diameters of some of these cyclones stretch 870 miles (1,400 kilometers). Even bigger, though shapeless weather systems - spanning many thousands of miles - are present in both polar regions.
The cyclones are separate from Jupiter's trademark Great Red Spot, a raging hurricane-like storm south of the equator.
Launched in 2011 and orbiting Jupiter since last summer, Juno is providing the best close-up views ever of our solar system's largest planet. Besides polar cyclones, Juno has detected an overwhelming abundance of ammonia in Jupiter's deep atmosphere and a surprisingly strong magnetic field - roughly 10 times greater than Earth's.
"The results from Juno's initial close passes of Jupiter are changing our understanding of this gas giant," the researchers wrote in one of two articles that appeared in the journal Science.
Jupiter's poles appear dramatically different from neighboring Saturn's, according to the scientists, with nothing like the hexagon-shaped cloud system over Saturn's north pole.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban PhiladelphiaMore >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban PhiladelphiaMore >>
Melania Trump is drawing attention for covering her head for some meetings but not others on President Donald Trump's first international trip.More >>
Melania Trump is drawing attention for covering her head for some meetings but not others on President Donald Trump's first international trip.More >>
Donald Trump's budget chief gave a spirited defense of the president's budget plan in a Capitol Hill appearance Wednesday, though the agriculture secretary could only offer a half-hearted endorsement of cuts to farm subsidies and food stampsMore >>
Donald Trump's budget chief gave a spirited defense of the president's budget plan in a Capitol Hill appearance Wednesday, though the agriculture secretary could only offer a half-hearted endorsement of cuts to farm subsidies and food stampsMore >>
Along with members of his family, President Trump met with Pope Francis to discuss a variety of topics, including climate changeMore >>
Along with members of his family, President Trump met with Pope Francis to discuss a variety of topics, including climate changeMore >>
In his first appearance on the world stage, President Donald Trump is aiming for caution over his usual brand of chaosMore >>
In his first appearance on the world stage, President Donald Trump is aiming for caution over his usual brand of chaosMore >>