Gas leak on Bardstown Road to impact rush hour

By Berry Stockton, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LG&E has confirmed a gas leak on Bardstown Road in Louisville.

The leak was reported at 12:45 p.m. at 1583 Bardstown Road.

LG&E said a few people have been evacuated, but the gas line has been closed.

Time to repair the leak will impact rush hour, according to LG&E.

One lane of traffic will be closed until further notice, as well as street parking.

This story will be updated.

