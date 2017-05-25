Gas leak on Bardstown Road to impact rush hour

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LG&E has confirmed a gas leak on Bardstown Road in Louisville.

The leak was reported at 12:45 p.m. at 1583 Bardstown Road.

LG&E said a few people have been evacuated, but the gas line has been closed.

Time to repair the leak will impact rush hour, according to LG&E.

One lane of traffic will be closed until further notice, as well as street parking.

This story will be updated.

