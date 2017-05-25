Two arrested for drugs, fleeing police in Louisville

Elliott fled from the vehicle on foot, leaving his passenger, Lori Cochran, inside, according to an arrest report. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man arrested after hitting a car and fleeing the scene.

Louisville Metro Police officers observed a 2001 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kendrick R. Elliott traveling down the wrong side of West Cardinal Boulevard on Thursday, according to an arrest report.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD chief 'needs to go,' say Metro Council members following Conrad's re-organization

+ Grand jury won't indict Katina Powell, Andre McGee in UofL sex scandal

+ KSP: Woman charged with murder after DUI crash kills Louisville man in Henry County

Officers said they were almost struck by Elliott when he refused to stop. It was later discovered that Elliott hit a vehicle on Cardinal Boulevard and failed to stop and help.

Elliott fled from the vehicle on foot, leaving his passenger, Lori Cochran, 43, inside. Cochran is also the owner of the car.

Elliott refused to follow verbal commands and repeatedly reached for the taser in his holster, according to the report. He was tased by an officer and arrested. Elliot told police he ran because he had a suspended license and was on felony probation.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

In the car, officers found a pill bottle with nine types of pills inside, according to the report. They were identified as Clonazepam, Xanax, and Valium by Poison Control. Meth pipes, baggies, and a scale were also recovered.

Elliott is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing police, reckless driving, and failing to render aid.

Cochran is facing a number of charges, including trafficking in controlled substance, drug possession, and not providing insurance.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.