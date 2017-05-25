Police: Tractor-trailer crashes into famed Nevada brothel

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man wearing body armor and a mask backed a tractor-trailer through the gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch before dawn Thursday and crashed it into the front door of the famed Nevada brothel featured in the CatHouse reality television show, according to authorities and the brothel's owner.
Brian Brandt, 40, of Reno, was arrested and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, property destruction and possession of stolen property, the Lyon County Sheriff's office said.
Brothel owner Dennis Hof said none of the five employees, 30 female prostitutes and 10 customers inside at the time were hurt when the crash happened just after 4 a.m.
The impact of the truck crashing into the building scared them and sounded "like a bomb going off," Hof said, causing what he estimated at $400,000 damage.
Hof said the suspect was wearing full body armor and a mask. He said he did not know Brandt and none of the people working at the brothel did.
The truck with a bright yellow cab had been stolen from a northern Nevada terminal of Michigan-based Central Transport hours before it crashed into the brothel, said Mickey Blashfield, a company spokesman.
Blashfield said Brandt was a trucker for the company but was fired in recent months because of what he characterized as inappropriate behavior that he did not describe in more detail.
The truck was filled with packages for delivery, Hof said.
Brandt was being held in jail and no lawyer representing him had been listed at the jail.
The brothel is in an unincorporated, industrial area known as Mound House, near Nevada's state capital of Carson City.
Nevada has brothels across the state, though they are not legal in the Las Vegas area.
Hof also owns the Love Ranch brothel just outside Las Vegas, which was the subject of intense media coverage in 2015 when former NBA star Lamar Odom was found unconscious there.
Hof is well-known in Nevada and lost a 2016 electoral bid for a state assembly seat.
___
Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban PhiladelphiaMore >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban PhiladelphiaMore >>
Melania Trump is drawing attention for covering her head for some meetings but not others on President Donald Trump's first international trip.More >>
Melania Trump is drawing attention for covering her head for some meetings but not others on President Donald Trump's first international trip.More >>
Donald Trump's budget chief gave a spirited defense of the president's budget plan in a Capitol Hill appearance Wednesday, though the agriculture secretary could only offer a half-hearted endorsement of cuts to farm subsidies and food stampsMore >>
Donald Trump's budget chief gave a spirited defense of the president's budget plan in a Capitol Hill appearance Wednesday, though the agriculture secretary could only offer a half-hearted endorsement of cuts to farm subsidies and food stampsMore >>
Along with members of his family, President Trump met with Pope Francis to discuss a variety of topics, including climate changeMore >>
Along with members of his family, President Trump met with Pope Francis to discuss a variety of topics, including climate changeMore >>