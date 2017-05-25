Henderson Co. "Brain Bus" begins traveling

Henderson County schools are staying creative during summer break to keep students actively learning.

The school system has a "Brain Bus" that has traveled for almost a decade to low-income neighborhoods in the area.

Students in preschool through high school can use the technology inside for learning purposes.

Schools officials told 14 News the Brain Bus features a faster WiFi system and new computer programming for fun educational activities.

The bus starts traveling next week. You can check out its schedule here.

