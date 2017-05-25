Wake Forest scores 4 in the ninth to beat Georgia Tech, 5--4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gavin Sheets' two-run home run helped key a four-run ninth inning to rally Wake Forest past Georgia Tech 5-4 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament.

The homer by the junior first baseman is his conference-leading 20th of the season. He also leads the nation in RBIs with 79.

Keegan Maronpot 's RBI triple off Micah Carpenter (0-3) tied the game at four and then scored the go-ahead run on a field error by Yellow Jackets' second baseman Wade Bailey.

The third-seeded Demon Deacons (39-17) will advance to the semifinal round with a win over seventh-seeded Miami (30-26) on Friday.

Georgia Tech freshman right-hander Xzavion Curry had a no-hitter through 5 2-3 innings before Jake Mueller had an RBI double in the sixth.

The 10th-seeded Yellow Jackets end the season 27-28.

