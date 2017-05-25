Fence to be built around Webster CO. restricted custody center

Webster County Jail added security measures to keep inmates from escaping.

This week the county approved $31,000 to go towards building a new fence around the restricted custody center.

The restricted custody center is across the street from the jail and is not connected to the building.

The 900-foot fence will be built by Diggers Specialties, a manufacturing firm in Owensboro.

The jailer says they're also adding 16 new security cameras outside.

This comes after several people have escaped from the jail's work release program. The project should start in a few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.