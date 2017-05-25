4 years later, Ofc. Jason Ellis' death still a mystery

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Four years after Officer Jason Ellis was gunned down, his murder remains a mystery. Kentucky State Police continues to investigate and say any small detail could help them make an arrest.

For some in the city of Bardstown, the wounds of losing an officer are still fresh. But, they keep the memory of Jason strong.

"I want people not to forget, you see the 'never forget' and want to make sure that is what happens," Buddy Gulden says.

Gulden owns Mercantile on North Third Street, and keeps two spotlights on a memorial he has built for Ellis.

No matter what time of day or night, if you walk past the Mercantile you can see the smiling officer who was killed four years ago.

"To be killed that way, you don't do a dog that way," Gulden says.

May 25, 2013, Officer Ellis was driving home from work when he stopped to clear debris from a ramp on the Bluegrass Parkway. He was shot multiple times and died.

Since then memorials and vigils have been held. In 2016, a memorial ride was started, which follows the path taken by Officer Ellis during his last moments.

"It's heartbreaking but there needs to be closure," Gulden says.

Gulden wants to keep Officer Ellis' memory to inspire anyone with information to come forward. Many other businesses also remember how the officer contributed to the community.

"Just his personality, being as warm and outgoing as he was," Donna Monin says.

Monin owns Bardstown Florist and built a floral badge to sit next to Officer's Ellis' gravesite.

Monin says she will keep making floral arrangements and Gulden will keep the spotlights on to remind anyone out there that it's not too late to speak up.

"I hope and pray I am long enough here to see this crime solved,"Gulden says.

KSP Public Affairs Officer Trooper Jeff Gregory made a post on social media directing the public to different ways they can submit tips. KSP advises that there is a reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.

The public can submit tips by contacting the KSP Elizabethtown Post at (270) 766-5078 or call the toll-free KSP tip line at (800) 222-5555.

An email address has also been established for tips at EllisCaseETips@ky.gov. You can also send a tip confidentially using a cell phone via the KSP Mobile App - available free in the Apple and GooglePlay Stores.

