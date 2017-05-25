Special Report: Island's Second Chance

A large piece of artwork in a small western Kentucky town is giving it a second chance. It’s doing the same for the man who created it.

Island, Kentucky is home to fewer than 500 people. It’s known for its popular drive up restaurant, the Dairy Freeze. People come from around the area to enjoy ice cream and burgers.

"When you get that craving there's only one place," said Scott Hillard, an Island native. “Until you eat their burgers you just don’t know.”

Scott has lived in Island most of his life. He says most of the time people that come to Island for the Dairy Freeze don’t stay long. He wants to change that.

"We have a lot of uniqueness about our community, and we just kind of want to bring a cohesiveness back to Island and take pride in our community,” Hillard explained.

Island’s recent past includes its share of struggles. Its only school closed more than 20 years ago. Two grocery stores and a couple of gas stations also closed.

"It still really has a negative effect on the community," said Hillard.

Scott is working to change that. He’s on a mission to clean up his hometown and entice people to learn its history. In the past couple of years, 13 abandoned homes and buildings have been torn down. New signs along the highway are a work in progress. Island has also started hosting weekend concerts in its Wooden Bridge Park.

The latest push to revitalize Island is hard to miss as you drive down Main Street: a mural featuring some of the city’s most famous people and places.

“You take pride in your community, but you're still not aware of the history of it. It’s really to be a source of optimism for our community,” Hillard explained.

Scott hired another Tri-State man to paint the mural. Steve Lane lives in Hansen. He says painting is peaceful for him.

“This isn't work. This isn't work at all. This is all joy. I'm just having fun," Lane said.

Layer by layer, he builds a story with paint and a brush.

"I enjoy the black and white because to me it's unique. I pretty much know what strokes to use how to blend it, this and that,” he said.

There's a lot of thinking involved, to get it just right. But Steve says one thing is far from his mind: prison.

Steve spent 17 years in prison. He was convicted of wanton murder for his role in the death of a man near Owensboro back in 1998.

"I wished for the day I got out every day I was in there," said Lane. "I take responsibility of it cause it never could have happened if hadn't hit the guy."

Six months after his release, he's doing more than creating art. He's starting over.

"I just love it. love being out and I love working for myself. I love all the support I get," he said.

At 59-years-old, Steve is getting a second chance.

"You sit in there and think about all the things you took for granted. And when you come out, the simplest things are just so good,” Lane explained.

Steve learned to paint murals in prison. He painted them in the Green River Correctional Facility, Luther Luckett and the Kentucky State Reformatory.

He has his own business, now. The mural in Island is the largest he’s created since leaving prison.

“I think he did a fantastic job,” Hillard said.

"It brings back a lot of memories,” said Hugh Eaton, a longtime resident of Island. "It'll make more people have knowledge of our town. A lot of people probably don't know where we are. But I think a lot of people will come by to see it."

"I'm glad to have done it. I'm glad I've made the community happy,” Lane said about the mural.

Steve is happy, too.

"I love my life. I'm just so, so thankful,” he said.

"It's like a good ending. A perfect ending. But yet, it's a fresh start, said Hillard.

It took Steve about three weeks to paint the mural. It’s being dedicated June 10th at 4 p.m. The mural is located along Main Street across from Wooden Bridge Park.

