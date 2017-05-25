LMPD Chief Conrad: 'I'm not going anywhere'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD Chief Steve Conrad held a press conference Thursday in response to the backlash he faced after announcing command staff personnel changes Thursday.

Chief Conrad was resolute and at times defiant after several Metro Council members called for his resignation.

"I'm not going anywhere," Conrad said. "I'm not stepping down. I will stay in this position as long as [Mayor Fischer] allows me to."

Much of the recent turmoil surrounded Conrad promoting three individuals to replace three retiring majors.

"I've attempted to surround myself with people who will help me move this department forward," Conrad said. "No matter what happens, I'm going to continue to do what I need to do to lead this department... and make Louisville a safer city."

Conrad did not seem concerned with the Metro Council's explicit displeasure with his performance.

"I work for the executive branch of the government," Conrad said. "I'm not looking to the [legislative] for help or decisions. I work for the Mayor."

Conrad also alluded to more changes coming to the department and said he was 'excited' for those.

