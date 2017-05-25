WAVE 3 News Editorial - May 25, 2017: Safe Zones

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is a great place to eat, drink, and be merry – but it is getting beyond heartbreaking to watch this continual gun violence that has taken so many lives and harmed so many more. One of the latest victims, an innocent 7-year old boy, killed by a stray bullet from a neighboring house.

Enough is enough. Sad that you are not safe in your own home.

As a community, let’s unite in a push to make all parks “Safe Zones” this summer and beyond. No weapons allowed in ANY parks. Give our children a safe place to play and swim.

A good kickoff for this would be the re-dedication of the new basketball courts in Shawnee Park marking the start of the Ben Watkins/Janis Carter Dirt Bowl next Thursday. It would help dissipate some of the bad memories from the Thanksgiving day shootings at the Juice Bowl youth football games at Shawnee Park.

Feeling safe and being safe trump all else when it comes to quality of life in any community.

