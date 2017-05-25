Jeff businesses embrace WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River

After the rain dealy, the gates to the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River opened at 4 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - After a rain delay, the gates to the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River opened at 4 p.m. Thursday.

This is the first time in more than a decade that the Beatles inspired music festival is taking place across the Ohio River.

Up to 20,000 people are expected during the five-day event. Hosting a festival of this size is a first for Jeffersonville, and the community is ready and excited. Liverpool, watch out there's a new kid in town.

“Jeffersonville is coming alive,” H.M. Franks Executive Chef Dave Clancy said.

Thrilled to be hosting their first Abbey Road on the River, this city is making sure the crowds feel welcomed. H.M. Franks, an O’shea’s Pub, is planning to have their own live music featuring your favorite Beatles tunes.

“If I were going to venues over there, I would want to come over and have a beer and something to eat and really we're perfect for that,” Clancy said.

Palour Pizzeria sits right at the foot of the Big Four Bridge and is embracing their front-row seat to welcome fans from all over the world.

“As ready as we can be,” bartender Andrew Lawrence said.

At the bar you'll find there are three Beatles-inspired drinks to help get you in the spirit.

“We have a Blood Orange Submarine, to play on the Yellow Submarine, Revolver Revive and the Aviation Soul,” Lawrence said.

Looking for something sweet? Schimpff's Confectionery has been making candy for more than 125 years, but never before have they created chocolate like this.

“We are doing a break away bar,” co-owner Jill Schimpff said. “It has four parts and you can imagine what each part is, the Fab Four.”

You can even watch as they're made.

“We've sold quite a few already to people in the area that say hey that's interesting, it's going to be on the Jeff side this year,” Schimpff said.

The festival is taking place at Big Four Station. There is also an indoor stage at 300 Spring, just in case the weather doesn't cooperate. Super fan Jan and his crew traveled all the way from Norway looking for something new, a bit further away.

“In England there is a street festival in Liverpool, so we've been there ten times and we thought we would move a little bit longer to see a Beatles festival,” he said.

Jeffersonville signed a three-year deal to host Abbey Road on the River.

