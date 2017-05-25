Algonquin Pool to open as scheduled for Memorial Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Despite previously reported staffing issues, Algonquin Pool is set to open for Memorial Day weekend.

All four Metro Parks outdoor swimming pools will open as originally scheduled, according to Metro Parks and Recreation.

Algonquin Pool was at risk of not opening because of a lack of certified lifeguards, but Metro Parks and Recreation said they have received help from other pool sites, including a manager and supervisor position.

These employees will facilitate the opening of the pool on May 27, the Saturday before Memorial Day.

Louisville Metro Police will provide security at the Algonquin Pool, according to Metro Parks and Recreation.

Metro Parks will still offer free lifeguard certification courses from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2 at the Algonquin Pool.

The locations and hours for all four Metro Parks pools are listed below:

Algonquin Park

1614 Cypress Street, 40210

(502) 772-7907

Open Daily: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Closed Tuesdays

Fairdale (Nelson Hornbeck Park)

709 Fairdale Road, 40118

(502) 361-8270

Open Daily: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Norton (Camp Taylor Memorial Park)

4201 Lee Avenue, 40213

(502) 451-0678

Open Daily: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Closed Thursdays

Sun Valley Park

6506 Bethany Lane, 40272

(502) 935-0302

Open Daily: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Closed Wednesdays

