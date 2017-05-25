Paducah PD: Man may have information on assault case

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are looking for a man they say may have information on an assault case they are investigating.

Detectives would like to interview 26-year-old Michael C. Turley.

They say his last known address was in Gilbertsville.

Anyone with information about Turley's whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

