New bike sharing program launches in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other city officials were in attendance Thursday as Louvelo, the city's new bike sharing program, was announced.

Louvelo is part of the Move Louisville transportation plan, which calls for accommodating pedestrians, public transit riders, cyclists, and pedestrians in the best way possible, according to the news release.

More than 300 bikes have been placed at 27 locations in and around downtown, including in Old Louisville and NuLu. Anyone who needs a bike can pick one up, use it for a short time, and then drop it off at any station in the system. The program has even partnered up with Transit, an app available to help residents find transportation in the city.

"This is really going to help people," Matthew Glaser, spokesperson for LouVelo, said. "I think this is going to help all the people who commute downtown, don't want to give up their parking spot, but go take a fun little ride."

Another 15 stations are already under consideration to expand the network, according to a news release.

This includes stations in the Russell neighborhood, the Highlands, and the University of Louisville Belknap campus.

