Kick-off for Audubon Kids Zone held

The kick-off event for Audubon Kids Zone on was held on Henderson's east side.

This has been a vision for educators for several years. Now, it is in operation for the first time this summer.

Audubon Kids Zone is designed to provide a safe haven for kids in the area and to stimulate more learning activities during what's often called the summer slump.

They're kicking off a ton of fun events scheduled for the next few months.

If you have kids in the area looking for something to do, we're told it's educational and engaging.

You can find out more by heading to their website.

