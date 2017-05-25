Duke beats Virginia 4-3, advances to ACC semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Chris Proctor singled in two runs in a three-run sixth inning that lifted Duke past Virginia 4-3 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Max Miller also had an RBI single to help the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (30-27) advance to the semifinal round. They will face the Louisville-Florida State winner Saturday.

Duke loaded the bases trailing 2-1 with one out in the sixth when Miller greeted reliever Alec Bettinger with his tying single. Proctor singled two batters later to make it 4-2.

Robbie Coman and Cameron Simmons had run-scoring hits to put the fourth-seeded Cavaliers (44-13) up 2-1 in the fourth. Virginia pulled within one run in the seventh on Andy Weber's RBI groundout off Ryan Day.

Day (4-3) allowed three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings of relief for the win.

