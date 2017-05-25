Lions' Lang picked to be grand marshal of Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Lions offensive tackle T.J. Lang has been chosen to be grand marshal at one of the Detroit Grand Prix races.

He will serve the ceremonial role Saturday, June 3, during the first of two IndyCar races that weekend on Belle Isle.

Lang signed a three-year deal in March with his hometown Lions, leaving the Green Bay Packers. He is from the Detroit area and played at Eastern Michigan. Lang says it's an honor to have the opportunity to represent his team, the city and the tradition of the event.

Auto racing returned to the Motor City in 2012 after a four-year absence.

