Sheriff's Dept.: Car hits horse and buggy in Hancock Co.

We were on the scene of a crash involving a horse and buggy on Highway 69 in Hancock County.

We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy.

Investigators said the buggy was carrying two Amish people. Both of them are okay.

They said the horse was heading to the vet and is also expected to be okay.

