Raising Henderson's payroll tax on the horizon, city to lower property taxes to compensate

Henderson City Commissioners called a special meeting on Friday to review the proposed ordinance to raise payroll taxes, in order to compensate lowering property taxes.

After a 3-2 vote on the first reading Tuesday night, 14 News learned on Thursday the new ordinance more than likely will pass.

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin told us the city has the fourth highest property tax rate in the bluegrass and has the lowest payroll tax rate of any city its size in the state.

The proposed ordinance would reduce property rates from $0.61 cents to $0.49 cents per $100 of valuation. This, with the idea of helping homeowners and renters on a fixed income.

To compensate, the ordinance calls to hike the payroll tax from 1% to 1.29%.

Commissioner Brad Staton said this is the wrong avenue to lower property rates.

The problem, Staton said, are the people who are self-employed and operate smaller businesses.

For example, Lucia Fulty, the owner of Lucia Soaps on Main Street, said in her businesses of selling luxury soaps, every penny counts.

"It cost a lot of money to start a business, and costs a lot of money to keep it going," Fulty said. "There's a lot of overhead in rent and utilities that I also have to pay, and that's just one more thing heaped on top of that."

Most commissioners along with Mayor Steve Austin said the ordinance is necessary. Commissioners Robert Pruitt and Staton were the only two to vote against it.

"I think that this is a small step in trying to balance those two. We're not reducing the property rate that drastically, and we're not increasing the payroll tax that drastically. It's just a step to even those out a little bit," Mayor Steve Austin told us.

The special-called meeting is set for Friday at 1 p.m., on the third floor of the municipal building.

