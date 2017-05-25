Boston's Price set to make season debut Monday at White Sox

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox pitcher David Price is set to make his season debut for Boston on Monday at the Chicago White Sox.
The 31-year-old left-hander, starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contact, has been recovering from a strained pitching elbow.
"Excited, just to be back here," he said Thursday. "There's not a better feeling. You can't replicate it anywhere else.
Price allowed nine runs - six earned - and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings during a pair of injury rehabilitation starts at Triple-A Pawtucket. He struck out eight and walked two.
"A lot of pitches, in a short amount of time. I think that is more of a test to being healthy as opposed to going out there and throwing five or six (innings) in 90 pitches," he said. "To do what I did in both of my rehab outings, I don't think you can do that if you're not healthy."
Boston began the night with a 24-21 record.
"He's eager to get back to us and physically he feels great," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "His return to us will give us a definite boost but that's not to de-emphasize he needs to go out and perform."
Farrell hopes Price's return has a trickle-down impact.
"It's not based solely on the name on the back of his jersey," Farrell said. "Hopefully it allows us to even out some of the performances within the rotation."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban PhiladelphiaMore >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban PhiladelphiaMore >>
Melania Trump is drawing attention for covering her head for some meetings but not others on President Donald Trump's first international trip.More >>
Melania Trump is drawing attention for covering her head for some meetings but not others on President Donald Trump's first international trip.More >>
Donald Trump's budget chief gave a spirited defense of the president's budget plan in a Capitol Hill appearance Wednesday, though the agriculture secretary could only offer a half-hearted endorsement of cuts to farm subsidies and food stampsMore >>
Donald Trump's budget chief gave a spirited defense of the president's budget plan in a Capitol Hill appearance Wednesday, though the agriculture secretary could only offer a half-hearted endorsement of cuts to farm subsidies and food stampsMore >>
Along with members of his family, President Trump met with Pope Francis to discuss a variety of topics, including climate changeMore >>
Along with members of his family, President Trump met with Pope Francis to discuss a variety of topics, including climate changeMore >>