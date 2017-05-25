Louisville Legionnaire remembered for tireless charity work

Friends said Locke was an army veteran who served in the 1960's. (Source: Michael Schutz)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride for veterans was hit by tragedy as bikers rolled east through Kentucky.

Louisville resident John Locke was killed when he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle on I-64 in Montgomery County. Sources close to the family said Locke's wife was on the bike with him, and was severely injured in the crash.

Friends remember Locke for his years of charity work and dedication to supporting veterans. They said he loved the open road, and volunteered much of his time fundraising for the American Legion. He also spent time with the veterans group, Forty and Eight.

Fellow Legionnaire Dan Klein said Locke was an enthusiastic leader, who easily rallied others to a charitable cause.

"John was the kind that could draw you in to his program," Klein said. "When you gave him something to do, he'd take the ball and he'd run with it."

Another Legionnaire, Mike Schutz, found it difficult to hold back the tears as he talked about Locke.

"He did everything for everybody," Schutz said. "He didn't care who it was."

Friends said Locke, 67, was an Army veteran who served in the late 1960's. He leaves behind a loving family, an army of friends, and a legacy of giving.

"He worked a lot with all of our programs; not just with American Legion programs, but all of our programs," Dee Schutz, a member of the Legion Auxiliary, said. "He was always there to help us with them whether it was to raise money, or to just sit and talk to somebody."

Locke's fellow Legionnaires said he raised $60,000 in the last ten years to support the MIA Scholarship. The program honors those missing in action by providing scholarships to high school graduates.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.