Renovated aquatic center debuts in Clarksville

Fresh features at the park include new slides and splash pads. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly a dozen children from Clarksville Elementary were rewarded for excellent behavior with a trip to Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center on Thursday.

The original aquatic center opened in 1995. But after pipes burst, it was closed in August 2015.

Now, thanks to a nearly $4 million renovation, the cove has returned with many fresh features. This includes new slides and splash pads.

Clarksville Cove opens at 4 p.m. Friday to Clarksville residents only. The first 300 people who show their Clarksville I.D. will get in for free.

The center opens to the public on Saturday at 11 a.m.

