Woman injured in single-car crash in Calloway Co., KY

A Kentucky woman was injured in a single-car crash in Calloway County, Kentucky on Thursday morning.

On May 25 at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about an injury accident near the intersection of KY HWY 121 South and Allbritten Lane, south of Murray.

A driver, identified by the last name of Wells, 19, of Almo, was travelling north on HWY 121 when he said he fell asleep and ran off the road.

Wells left the east side of the road, hit a driveway culvert and went airborne for approximately 75 feet. He then struck a fire hydrant and came to rest near a house. Wells was not injured in the accident.

A passenger in Wells' vehicle, Brittany Bristoe, 19, of Murray was not wearing her seat belt and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Bristoe was transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital for treatment. The Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service and the Calloway County Fire Rescue responded to the accident.

