Murray State falls to Morehead State 12-6 in OVC baseball tournament

The 2nd seeded Morehead State baseball team defeated Murray State 12-6 Thursday night in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

The Racers will now play Southeast Missouri State Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the elimination bracket.

Morehead State advances in the winners bracket. The Eagles will play Tennessee Tech at 3:00 p.m. Friday.

