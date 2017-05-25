New 'I Am Ali' festivities announced

These special scarves will be available beginning on June 3. (Source: LCFC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This summer's six-week I Am Ali Festival got even more local involvement, when two major Louisville groups announced their participation Thursday.

Thursday, Louisville City FC announced it will be selling special scarves commemorating the Greatest with the slogan 'Pass like a butterfly, strike like a bee".

The scarves will be available beginning June 3.

The Brown Hotel is also planning a special exhibit for I Am Ali. Calling itself Ali's 'home away from home', the Brown will have a special historical exhibit, and its Lobby Bar and J. Graham's Cafe will feature special food and drink for the vent.

The Lobby Bar will have two Ali-themed cocktails, The Louisville Lip, a bourbon refresher with crushed ice and freshly squeezed lemonade, and the Ali Smash with rye bourbon, muddled mint, pomegranate liquor and agave nectar.

J. Graham's Cafe will feature the Greatest Lunch, a collection of his favorite foods. The Greatest Lunch will be made up of baked chicken, green peas, mac and cheese and spinach with a special raisin bread pudding dessert garnished with a chocolate boxing glove.

The I Am Ali festival will run from June 3 to July 15, for more details on the event click here.

