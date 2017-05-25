Hancock Co. school board votes for all day pre-school - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hancock Co. school board votes for all day pre-school

Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Shaelie Clark, Reporter
HANCOCK CO., KY

Some Hancock County pre-schoolers will be in the classroom all day starting next year.

The school board voted to allow all-day preschool for students from low-income families or students with disabilities. 

Superintendent Kyle Estes says the new option gives kids a place to go while their parents work but also gives them more learning time.

