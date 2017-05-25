Suspect leads police on chase through Clark Co., past Slugger Field in Louisville

The chase ended on Sparsk Avenue in Jeffersonville. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in Louisville and Southern Indiana were involved in a suspect chase late Thursday night.

It started in Clark County at about 9:45 p.m. when officers attempted to stop the man.

The driver took off and led police on a pursuit that crossed the Ohio River twice, according to dispatchers.

At one point, the chase passed by Louisville Slugger Field, where the Cards were playing in the ACC baseball Tournament.

The chase finally ended just after 10 p.m. on Sparks Avenue near Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville.

