Suspect shot by police before leading chase through Clark Co., Louisville

The chase ended on Sparsk Avenue in Jeffersonville. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in Louisville and deputies in Southern Indiana were involved in a suspect chase late Thursday night.

Officers were called to a Dollar General store in Sellersburg for a domestic dispute, according to Captain Scottie Maples. The suspect was shot by an officer during some kind of scuffle.

The suspect then took off and led police on a pursuit, Maples said, which eventually crossed the Ohio River twice.

At one point, the chase passed by Louisville Slugger Field, where the Cards were playing in the ACC baseball Tournament.

The chase finally ended just after 10 p.m. on Sparks Avenue near Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville.

Maples said a Clark County sheriff's deputy was injured when his foot was run over by the suspect. He is expected to be okay.

The suspect was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released. He will face numerous charges, police said.

