Kevin Smith's 3-run double keys Terps' 5-2 win over Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Kevin Smith's three-run double gave Maryland the lead in the eighth inning, and the Terrapins beat Purdue 5-2 in a Big Ten Tournament elimination game Thursday night.

Maryland (35-20) bounced back from a 9-8 loss to Iowa in the afternoon to advance to another elimination game against Nebraska or Iowa on Friday night.

Purdue reliever Dalton Parker (2-3) walked two straight to start the eighth, and Ross Learnard intentionally walked AJ Lee to load the bases with two outs. Smith, who came to bat a combined 1 for 8 with three strikeouts against Iowa and Purdue, drilled a 1-1 pitch down the left-field line to break a 2-2 tie.

John Murphy (1-0), who pitched three innings of shutout relief, struck out the side after the Boilermakers (29-27) loaded the bases in the sixth, and he got out of trouble again in the seventh. Ryan Selmer pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

