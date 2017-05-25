McKay's slam leads Louisville past ND 10-3 at ACC Tourney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Winning pitcher Brendan McKay hit a grand slam, Drew Ellis also homered and Louisville beat Notre Dame 10-3 on Thursday night at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Devin Hairston added a two-run single in the seventh inning and a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the top-seeded Cardinals earn a win that ultimately didn't matter in the tournament picture. Louisville (47-9) must beat Florida State (36-20) on Friday to advance to face Duke on Saturday in a semifinal.

Matt Vierling hit a two-run double in the third for the 12th-seeded Fighting Irish (26-32), who finished 0-2 in the tournament.

Ellis hit a solo homer in the second for the Cardinals. McKay's blast came an inning later and made it 5-0. Both homers came against Michael Hearne (4-5).

McKay (9-3) allowed three runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.