Two people shot in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3100 block of River Park Drive at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Two people were found shot at that location, according to MetroSafe. They were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Their conditions are not being released.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

