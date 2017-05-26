Latest Indiana sports

ACC-LOUISVILLE-NOTRE DAME

McKay's slam leads Louisville past ND 10-3 at ACC Tourney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Winning pitcher Brendan McKay hit a grand slam, Drew Ellis also homered and Louisville beat Notre Dame 10-3 Thursday night at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Devin Hairston added a two-run single in the seventh inning and a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the top-seeded Cardinals earn a win that ultimately didn't matter in the tournament picture. Louisville (47-9) must beat Florida State (36-20) on Friday to advance to face Duke on Saturday in a semifinal.

Matt Vierling hit a two-run double in the third for the 12th-seeded Fighting Irish (26-32), who finished 0-2 in the tournament.

Ellis hit a solo homer in the second for the Cardinals. McKay's blast came an inning later and made it 5-0. Both homers came against Michael Hearne (4-5).

McKay (9-3) allowed three runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

Kevin Smith's 3-run double keys Terps' 5-2 win over Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Kevin Smith's three-run double gave Maryland the lead in the eighth inning, and the Terrapins beat Purdue 5-2 in a Big Ten Tournament elimination game Thursday night.

Maryland (35-20) bounced back from a 9-8 loss to Iowa in the afternoon to advance to another elimination game against Nebraska or Iowa on Friday night.

Purdue reliever Dalton Parker (2-3) walked two straight to start the eighth, and Ross Learnard intentionally walked AJ Lee to load the bases with two outs. Smith, who came to bat a combined 1 for 8 with three strikeouts against Iowa and Purdue, drilled a 1-1 pitch down the left-field line to break a 2-2 tie.

John Murphy (1-0), who pitched three innings of shutout relief, struck out the side after the Boilermakers (29-27) loaded the bases in the sixth, and he got out of trouble again in the seventh. Ryan Selmer pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Iowa gets past Maryland 9-8 in Big Ten tourney

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Matt Hoeg hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning and Iowa beat Maryland 9-8 Thursday in their Big Ten Tournament baseball opener.

Iowa (35-19) was ahead 6-1 before Maryland scored six in a row to take the lead. Solo home runs by Robert Neustrom and Chris Whelan put Iowa up 8-7 in the top of the sixth.

Maryland's Marty Costes then tied it on a homer, but the Terrapins (34-20) left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth.

Josh Martsching (4-0) got the win for Iowa, which will face Nebraska in the winner's bracket on Friday.

The Hawkeyes and Terrapins were forced to play Thursday instead of Wednesday because of a rule stating that games can't start after 10 p.m. EDT.

Long game forces Big Ten to reset tournament schedule again

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - The Big Ten was forced to revise its baseball tournament schedule for the second straight day to avoid starting a game after the event's predetermined 10 p.m. Eastern time curfew Thursday.

The tournament was pushed back because it took 4 hours, 28 minutes for Indiana to defeat Michigan 5-4 in 13 innings in an elimination game. It was the longest game in tournament history.

The Minnesota-Northwestern game, which was to be played Thursday night, was rescheduled for 10 a.m. EDT on Friday. Other Friday games: Nebraska vs. Iowa, 1:30 p.m.; Minnesota-Northwestern loser vs. Indiana, 5 p.m.; and Nebraska-Iowa loser vs. Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

VP and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence to attend Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are making a security change after Vice President Mike Pence confirmed he will attend Sunday's race.

Pence, a former Indiana governor, confirmed Thursday that he would be returning to his home state to watch the race, which is part of a family tradition.

Gate 4 will be closed to pedestrian traffic and all non-essential vehicles starting Friday. That gate will remain closed for Saturday's concert and the Indianapolis 500.

Speedway President Doug Boles says fans should enter through Gate 3. Vehicles with proper credentials can enter through other gates. No additional changes are expected.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan to drive Indy 500 pace car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jeffrey Dean Morgan, one of the stars of the hit TV show "The Walking Dead," will drive the pace car Sunday for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Morgan shot to stardom with a recurring role on ABC's show "Grey's Anatomy," and has appeared on shows ranging from "Supernatural" to the award-winning comedy series "Weeds" on Showtime.

He also has appeared in several films, including the comedy "Watchman."

Morgan won the Critic's Choice Award last year for best guest performer in a drama series for his role of Negan in AMC's drama series about survivors of a zombie apocalypse. He will be driving a Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for in the Indy 500.

Alabama-Florida State open ABC's Saturday night football

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) -A potential matchup of preseason Number 1 versus Number 2 between Alabama and Florida State will be ABC's first Saturday night football game of the 2017 season.

ESPN/ABC announced Thursday its opening-weekend schedule, along with the Saturday prime-time games for the first three weeks of the season.

The Crimson Tide and Seminoles, both likely to be ranked near the top of The Associated Press preseason Top 25, will meet in Atlanta on Saturday night, September 2nd.

ESPN's first showcase game of the opening weekend will be Ohio State at Indiana on Thursday, August 31st at 8 p.m. The Buckeyes will also be in prime time in week two when they host Oklahoma on Saturday, September 9th.

Miami at Florida State will be the ABC Saturday night game on September

