Pound for pound, Dillard University is a physics powerhouse

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban PhiladelphiaMore >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban PhiladelphiaMore >>
Melania Trump is drawing attention for covering her head for some meetings but not others on President Donald Trump's first international trip.More >>
Melania Trump is drawing attention for covering her head for some meetings but not others on President Donald Trump's first international trip.More >>
Donald Trump's budget chief gave a spirited defense of the president's budget plan in a Capitol Hill appearance Wednesday, though the agriculture secretary could only offer a half-hearted endorsement of cuts to farm subsidies and food stampsMore >>
Donald Trump's budget chief gave a spirited defense of the president's budget plan in a Capitol Hill appearance Wednesday, though the agriculture secretary could only offer a half-hearted endorsement of cuts to farm subsidies and food stampsMore >>
Along with members of his family, President Trump met with Pope Francis to discuss a variety of topics, including climate changeMore >>
Along with members of his family, President Trump met with Pope Francis to discuss a variety of topics, including climate changeMore >>