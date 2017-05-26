Man runs from Graves Co. deputies for the 2nd time, arrested

A Graves County man who has a history of running from deputies is behind bars on several charges.

According to Detective C.S. Hendley with the Graves County Sheriff's Office, detectives went to Wingo on May 25 to look for Blake Youngblood to talk to him about a theft investigation.

Youngblood, who was driving south on Saint Paul St., noticed the detective and took off. Hendley said he'd run from deputies on May 9 as well.

The detective quickly caught up with him and took him into custody for the second time in two weeks.

Youngblood and one of his passengers, Davin Sanford, were questioned about the theft of a lawn mower.

Sanford reportedly confessed to stealing the mower and told the detective that he'd taken it to Youngblood's house to mow his yard.

When asked about the mower, Youngblood told the detective that he had the mower on May 22, but said he wasn't sure where it was located now.

Youngblood faces charges of fleeing or evading in a vehicle, receiving stolen property, and tampering with physical evidence.

Sanford is charged with theft by unlawful taking. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Frankfort, Kentucky.

